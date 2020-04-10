It is pretty sad to see during a national crisis Americans turning on each other. The left blames President Trump for not understanding the true threat of the virus. The right is attacking Gov. Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio for not understanding the threat to New York as late as early March when they were telling people to get out and enjoy the Chinese New Year, that they had everything under control. The reality is only the Communist Party in China knew the real threat that the virus posed to the people of the world and they were covering it up from the beginning.
I suspect that political adversaries blamed President Roosevelt after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor as well. I guess that is politics, but in a time of national emergency it is time to put politics aside and for Americans to join together to fight the invader. Personally, I don’t blame President Trump, Gov. Cuomo, or Mayor DeBlasio for their not understanding the severity of the virus. I can only blame the Chinese Communist Party for their cover up.
Philip Overton
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.