Tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians says that when you discover that you are riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount. Mr. Chiaradio, your horse has died, get off! You have taken on the mantle of stopping the hyper-sexualization of kids. Well, sex and kids’ natural curiosity about sex has been around forever and always will be. You conflate sex, pornography, and pedophilia, and then make the deduction that the book “Gender Queer” is a roadmap to teaching all of the above. “Gender Queer:A Memoir” is about the author’s journey of self discovery in regards to gender. I understand that parents might not want their elementary school children exposed to some of the illustrations and topics in the book. However, by the time your child reaches high school, conversations between parents and children should have taken place toward an understanding of sexual topics no matter the discomfort. Because if you’re not having that discussion with your child, someone else might be.
Whether you have a problem with LGBTQ is of no concern to me. However, this is the specific book that has your hackles raised and that you want removed from the school library. At least, this is where you want the book banning to begin. I am sure that you have others on your list? What will be the next taboo subject to get under your skin? I have a problem, Mr. Chiaradio, with anyone who holds themselves up as the moral arbiter of our community. I have a problem with anyone who doesn’t get his own way filing criminal complaints as an intimidation tactic. Is this the dirty “Westerly Way” of which you speak? On one thing we do agree and that is to remember to vote.
Personally, I don’t want a moral minority in Westerly determining what is right or wrong, especially when it comes to content in books. One last word … Google! Kids can find anything they want with a click. So running around with your hair on fire trying to keep kids away from something makes it all the more appealing, as in trying to ensure that they don’t read a book by removing it from the school library.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
