Kudos to Town Council Vice President Kevin Lowther for daring to offer an unconventional invocation by singing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The first stanza goes:
Lift every voice and sing,
’Til earth and heaven ring,
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;
Let our rejoicing rise
High as the listening skies,
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.
Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,
Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;
Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,
Let us march on ’til victory is won.
How anyone could be offended by this is way beyond me. Robert Chiaradio, who seems to be offended by just about everything, protests that this anthem does not include the word “God” (actually, the third stanza names God four times). Neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. National Anthem mentions God even once. And Mr. Chiaradio’s accusation of divisiveness is beyond hypocritical, coming from perhaps the most divisive individual in town.
He suggests at the end of his rant that maybe the invocation should be abandoned altogether. On that point alone, we’re actually in agreement.
Joseph Light
Westerly
