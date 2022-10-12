If I remember my college statistics course correctly, Robert Chiaradio Jr. is making a spurious correlation between what he calls the “abysmal” test scores of Westerly High School students and the “obscenity, pornography and pedophilia” that he says is in the Westerly High School library (“Vote the right way to get rid of the superintendent,” Oct. 9). So, in Chiaradio’s world, all test scores that “stink” are clearly related to the books in the WHS library that he says espouses these three things. Yet common sense tells us that even if recent test scores aren’t up to par, there may be many different causes, one being the educational instability that was caused by the pandemic.
But I’m sure that Chiaradio and those who ascribe to his assertions don’t want to hear that. They would rather point to the “inappropriate materials” that Seth Logan refers to and that the anonymous “we” discovered in the school libraries. I assume that some of the “we” are the hypervigilant parents that Logan refers to in his letter (“Forward together to protect town youth,” Oct. 4).
However, hypervigilant individuals have a tendency to overreact to things and, sometimes, they can even become vigilantes! Does the town of Westerly really want the “we” to deem what is or is not appropriate for ALL students. What is appropriate and telling is that the editorial about banned books and Mr. Chiaradio’s letter are in the paper on the editorial page on the same day. Those who are inclined to want to ban certain books are quick to say, “I’m not for banning books.” But they should add, “only the books that I think should be banned.” Chiaradio has found a way to get his way by coming in through the back door ... make the giant leap from test scores to what he considers inappropriate books in the WHS library and, therefore, should be banned.
When making your choice for Westerly School Committee, consider if you want to elect someone who has “Chiaradio-esque” beliefs and tendencies, as Logan and Wycall do, and who Chiaradio urges you to elect. Do you really want to follow his recommendation?
On one thing Mr. Chiaradio and I do agree. VOTE!! But thoughtfully make the right choices in November.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
