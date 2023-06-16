Danielle Chesebrough is the twice-elected current First Selectwoman of Stonington. For the past four years, she has worked tirelessly and proactively in a positive, constructive and collaborative way. I am happy to see that she has decided to run for another term.
As a candidate unaffiliated with either major party, I believe that Danielle’s choice to petition onto this November’s ballot as a Forward Party candidate demonstrates her strong belief that we will only solve the problems before us if we bring together diverse points of view and find a way forward together.
The new Forward Party is creating a political home for anyone and everyone who is willing to work collaboratively, respectfully and in good faith to find sensible ways to improve the way government works.
Danielle has proven herself to be a person we can trust and who will work extremely hard for our community. I am grateful that she is willing to continue her time in public service. I am proud to support her candidacy and urge all Stonington residents to do the same.
Sheridan McKenna
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.