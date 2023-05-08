I commend Ms. Conti for citing the data source for her April 28 statements (“2A rights crowd gets it wrong about guns”) about the “leading cause of death among children.” As we all have come to know, the CDC would never manipulate data. Unfortunately, neither the definitions of the terms nor the statistics and subsets (e.g. age ranges) in the data were included; just a broad statement. (A striking resemblance to A.G. Neronha’s recent “gun report.”)
Of the “children” (age 0-12), the number of motor vehicle deaths in this group is more than double that of firearms-related deaths. Increasing that group to age 14 (“children/juvenile”), the number of motor vehicle deaths is still 55% higher than firearm-related deaths. If the age group is again increased to age 0-16, motor vehicle deaths remain higher than firearm-related deaths. Only by using the 0-19 age group (children-young adults) do the firearm-related deaths outnumber the motor vehicle deaths. Perhaps because 80% of the firearm-related deaths occur among the age 15-19 (juveniles-young adult) age group? This shouldn’t be surprising since that is also the age group far more often engaged in the type of street crime that has given rise to firearm-related violence as well as being treated more leniently in recent years.
Expanding the age group until the desired statistical result is achieved and then labeling them all as “children” is rather disingenuous and deliberately misleading.
Robin Noury
Ashaway
