The Charlestown Townwide Survey has been completed. Citizens favor the low tax rate and keeping Ninigret Park as it is, and they do not favor more residential growth or a national company’s commercial development.
The survey company reported, “Charlestown residents enjoy a high quality of life.” Their work indicated, “About 9 in 10 residents gave positive ratings to Charlestown as a place to live, raise children, retire, visit and enjoy its rural character and open space”; 94% said the overall quality of life was excellent or good.
Citizens felt positively about safety and the overall image of Charlestown. More specifically, the citizens ranked these services in the 90s: the local police department (90%), Ninigret Park (91%), library and its programs (92%), volunteer fire department (93%) and ambulance rescue services (94%).
Close behind were the appearance and cleanliness of the town. Citizens gave high marks to both the overall quality of green spaces and access to them and said outdoor recreation opportunities were excellent or good. More specifically, they ranked town-owned protected open spaces (86%), customer service of town employees (85%), overall quality of town services (85%), snow plowing and sanding (83%). Residents reported town services and facilities met high standards (82%) with town parks (82%) and recycling services (82%).
Respondents considered the sense of community as excellent or good and placed it in the 70s. Also ranked in the 70s were the senior center and its programs (70%), town-sponsored events (75%), stormwater management (76%), wastewater management (76%), animal control (77%), harbor management and boating (79%), parks and recreational activities (79%) and the value of services for the taxes paid (71%).
The survey also included questions on Ninigret Park. Walking and jogging trails and more restrooms were the only items that had clear, strong support. The strongest opposition was to the idea of adding a football field and more large festivals, concession stands, or a large band shell.
The survey company emphasizes, “The margin of error for this survey, with 2,270 respondents, is ±2.1%. In essence, this means that 95% of the time, any statistic given in this report will be within 2.1 percentage points of what the entire voter/homeowner population would have given had they all been surveyed.”
In short, Charlestown’s citizens are happy. Where national benchmarks were available and results compared to other cities, the survey company stated that almost all local services exceeded their counterparts. Town government is providing good value.
A link to the full survey can be found on the top of the Town’s website homepage: https://charlestownri.gov/.
Tom Gentz
Charlestown
