Charlestown’s financial management continues to demonstrate that it is not up to the task. Last month the town requested tens of thousands of additional dollars to cover over-expenditures in salary accounts. Relying on the town’s numbers and the town’s budget-vs.-actual report, the Charlestown Town Council approved the additional money. It now appears that all of that cash was never needed.
All towns monitor their spending by comparing budgeted expenditures to actual expenditures. This is a very good internal control and a report is easy to generate at any time to review at the touch of a button.
The Town Council receives this report monthly to review and taxpayers can access it as well online. Internally, the report should be reviewed more often by Finance Department personnel as well as by the town administrator. However, for the report to be useful, it must be accurate, and it now seems clear that it was not accurate from December 2021 through July 27, 2022, when last presented to the Town Council for its August 2022 meeting. This is obviously a problem.
The budgeted salary and longevity amounts appear to be incorrect in numerous departments as of the final budget-vs.-actual report presented to the council in August, i.e. public works director, town clerk, and tax collector, to mention a few. Apparently, no one picked this up during the year. Why didn’t someone notice this and make changes during the past eight months?
In addition, multiple salary and longevity amounts charged to Fiscal Year 2022 were really for FY 2023. These FY 2023 expenses should never have been recorded in FY 2022, but once they were they should have been reversed prior to requesting the Town Council to approve an end-of-year transfer last month, fully funding them from surplus health care cash. Why did the town not recognize this problem before presenting its end-of-year transfer request?
These actions by the town of Charlestown seriously diminished the internal control established to monitor the town’s expenditures during the year! The amount the town budgeted for salaries and longevity did not match the payments approved to pay employees in the union contract. Also, the expenditures recorded in the general ledger exceeded what was approved in the union contracts for FY 2022. Neither the Town Council nor the public, who relied on accurate financial information, could make rational decisions based on the budget-vs.-actual report as presented. Definitely another failure of internal controls at Town Hall.
This is a serious matter, so where do we go from here? Who is going to be responsible for cleaning up this mess created last month by approving budgets for salary and longevity that exceed amounts actually owed to town employees? Hopefully, the town won’t again be allowed to investigate itself and tell us all is now good again. Hopefully, we will allow our new auditors to do the investigation and report back their findings and recommendations, since a very large spreadsheet will likely be required.
Stephen Hoff
Charlestown
