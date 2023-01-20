Contrary to statements regarding my letter in The Westerly Sun (“Good management makes taxpayers happy,” Jan. 13), the town of Charlestown has had the disputed $3 million all along. The $3 million was not in error; it was simply in another account.
I will say it again: Charlestown had the $3 million in the bank in 2020, and everyone knew that it was to be used to pay police pensions and to “give money back to the voters” by reducing the tax rate.
Obviously, if the $3 million was used — and it was — the $3 million cannot possibly be in the bank in 2023.
For the current Town Council president, Deb Carney, to expect to find this $3 million in the bank now is absolute folly, something Ms. Carney surely should know.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer was a member of the Charlestown Town Council from 2014 to 2022.
