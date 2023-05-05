The Charlestown Town Council is conducting important business in special meetings that are scheduled randomly at the call of the council. As a result, being an informed citizen in Charlestown in 2023 has suddenly become a formidable task, and instead of fostering more transparency and more citizen participation, using special meetings for important business has resulted in less, much less, of both.
For example, instead of the Budget Commission presenting the proposed budget at a regularly scheduled Town Council meeting, where there is usually healthy debate, the new council held a special meeting to discuss and make changes to the budget.
Who knew the budget would be discussed and changes voted on at a special meeting? Not many, one can assume, because there was no public in attendance, none. There also has been no presentation of what your taxes will be used for, that is, what is in the $15 million budget and why. Even a good budget, which this one is, deserves public consideration.
Another example, the Town Council called a special meeting to discuss the findings and recommendations of the independent consulting company hired to examine, in depth, the town’s finance area. As was the case with the recent audit report, no serious issues were discovered in our very small finance area, and money to implement important improvements has been provided in the budget by the Budget Commission. However, there was no public present to hear the presentation, ask questions, or provide input, none. For those interested, the report can be found in the backup to the March 29 meeting.
In short, as stated by Councilor Stephen Stokes, when he proposed giving our town clerk a raise, the number of meetings has tripled. In addition, there are meetings of newly formed committees looking at ordinance changes, amending the town’s charter, and selecting a new town administrator. What this means is that you must continually check in multiple locations to see when meetings will be held. As always, to ask questions or provide input, you must attend in person.
The Charlestown Town Council’s new process of conducting business in special meetings is inefficient, burdensome, and definitely not transparent. Important business of the town should be conducted, in full, in regular Town Council meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, as designated by ordinance.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.