It appears the CCA deliberately ignored the whole point of my letter to the editor of Aug. 19, which was to improve our land-purchasing process. But instead, as a diversion, they focused on attacking me instead of discussing the problem and my proposal.
One of the points I very clearly stated in my letter was I am not opposed to land acquisitions if they directly serve the public and are purchased at a reasonable price. Based on these two criteria, I am in favor of purchasing the Browning beach property and Oyster Drive at a reasonable price because they will serve the public.
Let’s look more closely at Oyster Drive as an example of why I am concerned about inflated sale prices. The facts as I read them come directly from the town’s website. The town’s assessment is $61,900 because the lot is considered unbuildable. As of this writing, the town has not contracted its own appraisal. Meanwhile, the Sachem Passage Association (SPA) conducted its own appraisal based on the assumption the lot is buildable; their appraisal contains such memorable quotes as “as if buildable” and “unsuitable for structures.” The appraisal came in at $426,000, which is SPA’s asking price. The town administrator, when he prepared the DEM grant, used the seller’s offering price of $426,000! The grant should not have been submitted until it was resolved whether or not the lot was buildable, then it should have been followed up by a town appraisal and an agreed purchase agreement.
The DEM grant (contingent on the town signing a purchase agreement with SPA) states the town will purchase a 50% share of the $426,000 for $213,000. The taxpayer, i.e. voter, needs to realize that if we pay only a share instead of the full price, we lose some control of how the land is used. Using this inflated value, we will own only 50% of a lot that has a total town assessed value of $61,900. In other words, we could be paying more than three times what we should ($61,900 vs. $213,000)! This scenario is similar to Tucker Estates; except Tucker Estates has a value creep of $330,000 to $800,000.
As you just read, the whole Oyster Drive process was done poorly, sloppily, and even now is still confusing. Inflated prices may be nice for the seller, but the taxpayer pays for it. This is why I wrote the letter to the editor advocating a better land-purchasing process.
In the interest of a diversity of opinions, CCA is welcome to publish my letters to the editor in their newsletter. Just ask me, as did Charlestown Residents United.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
