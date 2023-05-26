The May 24 article “Charlestown takes stock of its open space” opens up an important consideration: When is the Charlestown Town Council going to address the need for setting aside land for future fresh water needs? Already in areas of Charlestown there are well water failures including salt water intrusion, and lack of fresh water and pollution. Would it not be prudent for the Town Council to reserve land for future fresh water access? This is the “monkey in the room” that is being ignored.
The Town Council could have Waste Water management and the newly formed Climate Resiliency Commission form a townwide scientific hydrological study of town water availability and sources of pollution. What will it take?
Roy E. Jacobsen
Charlestown
