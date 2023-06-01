During the long power outages that followed Tropical Storm Irene, many in Rhode Island experienced a spectacular, but rare, view of the Milky Way. There is a place in Rhode Island where this celestial show doesn’t have to wait for a blackout. Charlestown’s dark, star-filled skies are a treasure for all of Rhode Island. The astronomers and facilities at Frosty Drew Observatory in Ninigret Park are an educational resource and tourist attraction.
As more Americans live in areas without a clear view of the stars, dark sky tourism is growing, but our beautiful night sky is threatened by both local and regional light pollution. Protecting the dark skies above Charlestown and Frosty Drew Observatory will take a cooperative effort of citizens and local governments.
Throughout history the stars have inspired poetry, they connect us to the universe, they are a part of what makes us human, and yet they are dimming in a fog of artificial light. To bring attention to Charlestown’s dark skies and to build public support for their protection, a new Facebook group, “Charlestown RI Dark Sky Advocates,” has been formed to celebrate our beautiful night sky and learn what we can do to reduce light pollution for our health and enjoyment, to protect wildlife and our environment, and to promote dark sky tourism.
The group includes local astronomers, astrophotographers, wildlife conservationists, promoters of dark sky tourism, artists and writers inspired by the night sky, and those who simply love Charlestown’s spectacular view of the cosmos.
Whatever your reason for feeling inspired by Charlestown’s starlit skies, you are welcome in this group. If you have a Facebook account, head over to https://www.facebook.com/groups/740510934279015 and click on the “Join” button. Or check out all the posts on the Charlestown Citizens Alliance website devoted to Charlestown’s dark sky at https://charlestowncitizens.org/charlestowns-dark-sky/.
What will we lose if we lose the night in Charlestown, and what will Rhode Island lose if we lose this last beautiful oasis of dark along our Atlantic coast? If you are concerned about light pollution and our disappearing night sky, please consider getting involved.
If the skies are clear on Friday, the Frosty Drew telescopes and astronomers will be available as they are every Friday night for viewing the stars, distant galaxies, shining nebulae, the planets and their moons, and maybe a passing comet. Don’t miss this heavenly show.
The writer is chairperson of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.