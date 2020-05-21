The current Town Council majority and Town Councils in the recent past have always had the well-being of all the Town’s residents in mind when making their decisions. They and town residents defeated the train that would have plowed through homes, farms, open space and tribal settlement land. They thought about the best interest of the town when, in concert with the Budget Commission, they followed the recommendation of the auditor that a coastal town such as Charlestown should consider an emergency reserve at the high end, around 25%.
This unassigned fund balance was 15% in 2014. If the surplus money under discussion remained in the unassigned fund balance, the balance would be over 30%, well above the auditor’s recommendation that a maximum of 25% is appropriate for a coastal town.
It therefore makes no sense that Town Councilor Deb Carney would dismantle a perfectly well-thought-out budget that shows support for our police, reduces future costs for all residents, and gives tax relief to taxpayers in the form of a reduction in the tax rate. Most significantly, it does not deplete the emergency surplus of 25%.
In his May 12, 2020 letter, Mr. Kenneth Robbins wrote, “For instance, there seems to be strong town support for improving and modifying Charlestown’s gem of an asset, Ninigret Park, to support more events for the entertainment and financial benefit of the entire town.”
If Ms. Carney and Mr. Robbins want this or any other yet-unknown construction project, they should, first, provide taxpayers with a real business plan that includes specific designs and capital costs. The plan should also include environmental impacts and ongoing operational costs so the residents can see what they are really buying. In addition, the way to finance something like this is to submit the project to a town-wide referendum, with the dollar amounts attached.
It’s time to stop finger-pointing and dismantling the budget. Now, voters must recognize the months of hard work that went into the budget and put the needs of Charlestown’s taxpayers first.
I strongly recommend voters approve this well-thought-out budget by voting YES.
Tom Gentz
Charlestown
The writer is a former president of the Charlestown Town Council.
