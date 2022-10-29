Every two years we get the opportunity to exercise the right and privilege to vote. We all work to protect the right to vote, but some do not take advantage of it each election cycle, and we should. I cannot do too much to influence events in the Ukraine or improve the hunger in Africa, but I can have a significant impact on events here in Charlestown by voting.
This year there is a significant difference between the two political groups in Charlestown, even though some would try to convince you they are similar. Look at the records of each concerning protecting groundwater and septic systems, preserving open space, keeping Ninigret Park primarily for Charlestown’s families, and hiring the best people to staff the town hall.
Independents endorsed by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance, individuals who have directed the efforts of the town for over 10 years, have done a good job, as evidenced by the recent survey results, where a clear majority of the townspeople favor what has been done and where we are.
Now is the time to do your part, that is, get out and vote, to continue this record of your representatives successfully carrying out your wishes and implementing your views and values.
You can do this by voting for the CCA candidates for Town Council, Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee and David Wilkinson. Vote also for the Planning Commission candidates Walter Mahoney, Carol Ann Mossa and Lisa Marie St. Godard, and for School Committee, Donna Chambers, Craig Louzon, and Linda Lyall.
A clear majority of you said you approve of the direction of Charlestown is taking in the townwide community survey, so vote for these candidates to continue that direction and record of achievement and to implement your wishes. Voting continues through Nov. 8. Get out and vote now.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is the president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
