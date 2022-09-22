The Charlestown Planning Commission is doing an excellent job and deserves the support of the citizens of the town. Decisions of the commission shape the landscape and character of the town, now and into the future. The results of the townwide survey show that people are very happy with the landscape and character of the town. The commission coordinates comprehensive long-range planning and environmental preservation, in order to protect the resources, health and safety of the people of the town.
A significant commission responsibility is to review applications for residential and commercial development. Part of this responsibility is to insure that the applicable regulations and codes are being adhered to. In performing this task the townspeople expect the commission to perform due diligence concerning regulations, part of which is to think about unintended consequences, which often requires that the commission question the applicant about various aspects of the project.
Another aspect of the due diligence is to think about any precedent-setting aspects of the project if they can occur. This is another aspect of the approval process which may require detailed questioning of the applicant. This due diligence is expected by the townspeople of their elected officials, even if it is unpopular at times with the applicants.
In order to continue with the more than satisfactory status of the character and landscape of the town, I urge Charlestown voters to support the CCA candidates for the Planning Commission on Nov. 8. They are Walter Mahony, Carol Ann Mossa and Lisa Marie St. Godard.
In addition, because of the Town Council role in some permitted land uses in town, the CCA council candidates should be voted for on Nov. 8. They are Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee and David Wilkinson.
Thank you for your vote on Nov. 8 to protect the character and ambience of the town of Charlestown.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is the president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
