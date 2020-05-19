I don’t like to pay taxes. Who does? Income tax, property tax, and fire district tax all put a dent in our spendable income. Charlestown’s most common source of income is based on the property tax, calculated on property values. The town has just completed a revaluation of properties as required by the state under Rhode Island General Law 44-5-11.6. Charlestown’s tax rate is one of the lowest in the state and we live in one of the most well-run towns in the state.
So what do we get for our taxes? We get one of the best school systems in the state, we get a responsive, highly professional town hall staff, one of the lowest crime rates in the state, ample recreational facilities such as parks and beaches, open spaces and hiking trails, well-maintained town roads, and carefully considered and planned zoning regulations. Water and sewage and garbage collection are not offered; nor are big box stores, shopping malls, traffic congestion and noise.
I like the water well and septic system we have. Sure it has drawbacks, but it is so much cheaper than getting a quarterly water and sewage bill, the water tastes better and for the most part is purer than city water. I cart my trash and recyclables to the Recycle Center every two weeks, which is cheaper than hiring a trash disposal company to come once a week. So why does the treasurer of the Charlestown Citizens United group say we don’t get our money’s worth? He complained about not having city water and sewage. Try to build the infrastructure for this service and watch your taxes soar, then add city trash collection to the mix and you probably will want to get out of town.
You get what you pay for, but in Charlestown you get a bit more than what you pay for. We have a solid bond rating and can meet all of our obligations. Naturally we would like some relief from property taxes. Who wouldn’t? Charlestown offers tax relief and will work with you on payment programs. The town really is accommodating. So those of you who claim we are overtaxed, look at the tax structure in other towns, the quality of service they provide, the quality of its school system. If the grass is greener in another town, check out their tax structure and the amenities they offer.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.