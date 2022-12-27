The Westerly Sun news article “Charlestown could qualify for millions in infrastructure grant funding” (Dec. 19) is indeed good news for the people of Charlestown. The foresight of the previous Town Council laid the groundwork by creating the Climate Resiliency Committee. This possible largess seeks to deal with serious climate and damaging change to our coastal town. All to the good, but these funds needs to address something fundamental and what we cannot live without: water.
The serious and present and future threat is the availability of potable water supply to Charlestown residents. Charlestown and most of South County is totally dependent on wells. Many are so called “dug” or shallow wells under 30 feet in depth easily susceptible to pollution and salinization and drought. Many think this is just something which only affects coastal areas, but it is also happening in the interior miles away.
I suggest the resiliency funds made available to Charlestown be focused on a townwide survey and study of our present and future water supply. We need to document failing wells, looking to design a plan to preserve potability and access for present and future water-supply needs. Work should start now in putting aside wellhead areas and purchasing water rights which could be tapped for potable water supply. Years back one such area was set aside in the Cross Mills neighborhood through the Rhode Island Water Supply Board. This water is ready to be tapped for this area and the Charlestown beach area. This is a model that needs to be repeated in other parts of Charlestown.
Roy E. Jacobsen
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.