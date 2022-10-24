As a former national sales representative, I traveled more than 60,000 miles a year all over the USA. Many of those miles were driven in my car. A few months ago in order to improve safety at the intersection of Route 1A (Old Post Road) and Narrow Lane in Charlestown the state installed four-way stop signs. They are supposed to stop the traffic moving in all directions before proceeding through the intersection.
The traffic at this intersection is very busy, and during the summer months it is remarkable. The state must know that four-way stop signs at a busy location like this intersection do not work well. The state should have installed an overhead four-way flashing stoplight that can be seen from a safe distance during both day and night.
It took several serious accidents and a fatality before the South Kingstown Town Council successfully pressured the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to remove the four-way stop signs at the junction of Worden Pond Road and Ministerial Road and install the four-way overhead flashing stop lights there. A new Town Council in Charlestown should focus on doing the same thing.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
The writer is running for a seat on the Charlestown Town Council.
