This is a letter that was sent to Virginia Lee, president of the Charlestown Town Council, concerning police brutality in our community:
As you know, the widespread protests this summer were sparked by police brutality toward Black Americans, and the lack of accountability toward police officers. I spoke to the lieutenant on duty at the Charlestown Police Department about what policies that department has in place to prevent use of excessive force or to sanction its use. He told me that there is an internal investigation to see if a police officer used excessive force after there is a complaint, such as sore wrists following an arrest, and if the police department finds themselves not accountable, the case is closed. Because of the history of racism in American and the difficulty of charging an officer for use of excessive force, it seems that if an incident of police brutality occurred in Charlestown, the police department would be the ones investigating themselves. It only seems fair that it should not be left to one police officer to investigate another officer, as that investigation may find biased results.
Therefore, I encourage the Town Council to use our surplus tax income to create a local, independent civilian community police accountability council, with a transparent investigation policy for police misconduct. This council can be an unbiased source of investigation for any police misconduct, and ensure that Charlestown is a safe place for all of our residents.
Laura Souza
Charlestown
