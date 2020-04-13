My husband and I returned from our winter home in Florida this week, despite the recommendations of friends and family not to make the two-day drive north. As Rhode Island residents returning after a three-plus-months away, per Gov. Raimondo, we are required to quarantine for two weeks. We had been told the large markets could provide online grocery ordering with delivery. It became very difficult to get through online at these big stores. What to do when your cupboard is bare and you cannot go out?
Well, if you’re lucky enough to live in Charlestown, there is a wonderful, friendly, helpful “email in your grocery order” service at Charlestown’s Mini Super. Totally consumer-friendly, small-town helpful (I augmented my order twice), delivered the next day to our porch with special Easter items!
Thank you Charlie and Tim Beck, Mini Super owners, and Carleen Fredett, who suggested the service and does the order-filling. This was indeed a very bright spot in what was looking like a bleak two weeks. One of the reasons we love Charlestown.
Roe and Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
