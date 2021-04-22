Last Saturday, the residents of Charlestown, in a show of community spirit, collected nearly a ton of litter strewn along the town’s roadways. It was a huge effort by local volunteers who showed their dedication to the town. The Charlestown Citizens Alliance thanks all those who participated and otherwise supported this effort to keep Charlestown beautiful. From volunteers to town officials, to fire station personnel, to Jim Steadman and his coworkers at the transfer station, and to Warren Schwartz, who first proposed this important event three years ago, we thank you all and encourage you to keep your enthusiasm for our town. We applaud your dedication and thank you.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.