At its Aug. 10 meeting, the Charlestown Town Council discussed the new plan just announced by the Federal Railroad Administration through which it will implement its long-term vision for rail service between Washington, D.C., and Boston. The new plan is called Connect NEC 2035, and it contains a map of the area between New Haven and Providence that contains Charlestown and that is to be the subject of a study of rail capacity called the New Haven to Providence Capacity Study.
At the council meeting, I proposed a motion “to authorize Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz to take whatever action is necessary to protect the town” from changes to rail alignments or other proposals that may be made as part of the New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study. The authorization is needed so that the town can be nimble as circumstances unfold.
Designated in the plan is “planning/design for high-speed segments” in our area; in short, it appears the study is intended to come up with a solution to the issues that led to the “Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass” not so very long ago.
The “Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass” was the plan put forth by the FRA that would bisect Charlestown, west to east, with new, high-speed track. The Bypass would destroy many treasured, highly valued environmental and cultural assets. In addition, it was argued that the destructive plan would save a miniscule amount of time in transit through Charlestown and that capacity improvements should be accomplished within the existing right of way.
Charlestown was very happy when the FRA released its Record of Decision on July 12, 2017, and the “Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass” was omitted (a huge accomplishment). The Record of Decision did, however, require a study of capacity issues in our area. Now four years later, the New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study is that study, which leaves open the door for rail alignments and perhaps the Bypass.
Following the unanimous vote of the Town Council, as a first step a letter to the FRA was drafted and signed by the town councilors. The letter poses key questions to the FRA and asks for clarification before the town takes any official action. Copies of the letter were also sent to our legislators and to organizations that supported or partnered with Charlestown to defeat the Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass in 2017.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
