My family moved to Charlestown in 1932. That’s when my father came here as a supervisor for the Civilian Conservation Corps at Burlingame Reservation on Watchaug Pond. As a native of Charlestown (1938), I smile when I read the letters to the editor titled “1 vote for the Charlestown candidates with accomplishments” by Sherry Krupka (Oct. 17) and “Preservation of this rural paradise is no accident” by Suzanne Durney (Oct. 12).
It’s patently absurd for these interlopers to claim to have saved Charlestown from itself. I remember Charlestown when it was really rural. That’s when the teenagers, boys and girls, got together with the landowners, farmers, state Division of Fish and Wildlife and Boy Scouts and planted thousands of tree seedlings in the forest all over town.
Today, I look around and say that I would be afraid to throw a stone straight up into the sky for fear that it will fall and hit someone right on top of the head. That does not speak to a rural paradise, it speaks about progress.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
The writer is a candidate for Charlestown Town Council.
