I served a term on Charlestown’s Planning Commission prior to service on the Town Council. There is a misguided notion that the Planning Commission works to discourage economic development. I saw no evidence of that.
What I observed was a commitment of the Planning Commission and its chairwoman, Ruth Platner, to approved policy when reviewing applications from prospective business enterprises. These regulations not only preserve the character of Charlestown, but they also protect independent operators of locally owned small businesses from being swallowed up by big-box Goliaths.
I worked with Ruth Platner on the Planning Commission, and sleep better knowing that she’s standing watch.
George Tremblay
Charlestown
