In response to a recent letter to the editor questioning the COVID-19 protocols that Charlestown has put in place to ensure the safety of our residents and town’s staff, I offer the following factual information.
When the governor first declared a state of emergency in March, and the Town Council signed the original state of emergency declaration, the Charlestown emergency management director and the town administrator immediately implemented COVID-19 safety protocols for residents and town staff.
The town purchased air purifiers for the town hall, the police station, the Ambulance Rescue and the Cross’ Mills Library. The town installed new HEPA HVAC air filters at the Town Hall, police station and the senior/community center and changed them often.
Masks are required throughout town per CDC guidance. Notice of this requirement is provided through the town’s website, the Constant Contact email and all entry points to Town Hall.
While the doors of the Charlestown Town Hall have remained unlocked, the town posted signs directing people to not enter the Town Hall if the business could be conducted remotely. Phone numbers for each of the departments are listed on the sign. With today’s technology, many have taken advantage of this. Some internal doors have been closed to further enhance the effectiveness of the filtering units.
The town acquired additional hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, increased the professional custodial services for public buildings and hired an outside cleaning company for enhanced disinfecting of buildings and vehicles.
The town had already contacted a company to measure and install temporary plastic shields, which should be completed within the month of January.
Charlestown offers free COVID-19 testing through its proactive volunteer Charlestown Ambulance-Rescue service, to all staff and their spouses on a regular basis.
Charlestown’s Town Council, boards, committees and commissions, like all other city and town councils, boards and committees, have no choice but to conduct meetings remotely at this time. Public meetings must be open for anyone wishing to attend. Per the governor and the Department of Health, the number of people that can gather together is limited. The best way to safely allow open access to meetings is to hold them remotely. Therefore, if more than a small number of people are in attendance, then in-person meetings cannot be held without violating the governor’s directive and risking the safety of everyone.
Over the past nine months, Charlestown, along with every other city and town in the country, has had to change the way business is conducted. Not everyone will agree with how things should be done, and not all suggestions can be implemented, however, the town is continually evaluating the latest information and amending protocols as necessary and we certainly welcome suggestions and input.
Our utmost priority is the safety and well being of all town residents and our staff.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is the president of the Charlestown Town Council.
