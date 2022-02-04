On Friday morning, Jan. 28, I tuned into the Charlestown Budget Commission meeting through the Town Hall website. I listened carefully to all the discussions and it made me proud to be a resident of Charlestown.
It reminded me of my first exposure to the municipal budget process in 1973, and I have been involved at some level ever since then.
It was my first term as a member of the Town Council in South Windsor, Conn., and the town manager and staff made their presentations to the council, much as the process works in Charlestown. The difference was that the council was the Budget Commission, and we met twice per week, January through May, in the evening because we all had day jobs. This work was in addition to our regular council meetings and workshop schedule.
I am continually impressed by the knowledge and conduct of our town administrator and the town staff and that knowledge and conduct was demonstrated completely in that meeting.
I am also very impressed by the caliber and skill of those on the Budget Commission and their questions and deliberation. We are fortunate to have them volunteering their time.
I also noticed that in his discussion of a recent issue with the town audit, the chair, Dick Sartor, said that the currently proposed Fund Balance Policy, guided by the GFOA study, is appropriate and satisfactory to give us the amount of visibility and control we need. I strongly recommend that the Charlestown Council adopt the Fund Balance Policy as submitted by the Budget Commission.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
