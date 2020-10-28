At stake in this election are Charlestown’s stable, low taxes that depend on keeping infrastructure costs low and its financial rating high; our tourist economy that depends on attracting tourists to our beautiful town; our health that depends on clean water to drink and clean air to breathe; wildlife that depends on suitable habitat; quality education for our children that fully supports the Regional School District, and our community that depends on fighting outside threats together. With climate change and a pandemic, these become even more pressing issues.
However, candidates endorsed by Charlestown Residents United see the main issues facing the town as “crony politics” and “shadow government.” This is disinformation and these accusations are unsupported. This is not fair to people who are volunteering their time, efforts, and talents to the town.
Further, CRU’s candidates say or promise one thing, but do another.
Stephen Stokes claims to be against big-box stores, but at a public hearing, he was the only one of 300 people who spoke against the will of the townspeople and in favor of a large Dollar General store in Cross’ Mills.
Scott Keeley continues to propose burying utility lines on Charlestown Beach Road. This was an idea considered in a well-attended public meeting in 2013, but it was found that, in addition to being very expensive, burying the lines would have adverse impacts on homeowners whose land would be taken.
Jodi Frank, when working for the Parks and Recreation Commission, argued that a community center was sorely needed but, in a purely political move, worked to defeat a proposed community center last year.
CRU candidates for Town Council argue for changing regulations on commercial and residential development, changes that developers will benefit from and the rest of us will not. CRU candidates for Planning Commission also argue for changing the regulations. This should cause concern, especially when the townspeople prefer maintaining the rural character of Charlestown.
On the other hand, Charlestown Citizens Alliance’s candidates have solid records of achievement and are not aligned with any special interests. None are connected to the business community, nor do they have any conflict of interest with the business sector. They are dedicated to Charlestown. You can trust what each of these candidates propose and you can trust them to act in the best interests of ALL the residents of the town.
For responsible government, and the continuation of good government policies, vote for Platner, Foer, Topping, and Mahony for Planning Commission. For Town Council, vote for the last five Town Council candidates on the ballot — Van Slyke, Cooper, Clarkin, Wilkinson and Andrew!
Donna Chambers
Charlestown
