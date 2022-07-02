Last year, in October, the townwide survey for Charlestown was completed. The findings were presented about five months later at a Town Council meeting. This survey identified what the residents and taxpayers of the town considered important to them regarding services, commercial development, housing, recreation, education and land use, among other aspects of life in our town. Lately I have read and heard about what the survey uncovered. Having a copy of the document in front of me gives me pause regarding the veracity of the information being bandied about. The entire survey report can be found on the town of Charlestown website.
Just to be clear, the survey found that residents would prioritize tax expenditures and/or staff time as essential or very important over the next “two years” on the following issues: protecting the environment and natural resources and keeping taxes low and affordable (over 90%); followed by healthy septic systems, preventing water well contamination, maintaining rural character, limiting box stores, improving water quality and supply, limiting national chains, improving education, supporting small local businesses, and regulating new residential development (70-89%). Slightly more than half of the respondents considered the following to be essential or very important: infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists, improving public safety services, addressing sea level rise, addressing climate change/resiliency, reducing overcrowding at beaches, adding more town-owned beachfront, improving street maintenance, and encouraging economic development and revitalization. Finally, less than half of the residents felt that expanding access to our ponds, addressing affordable housing, expanding recreation programs, improving and expanding medium-sized events or large-sized special events were important. In each group above, activities were presented in descending order.
Because the survey was proposed to help the Town Council make budget decisions in the future, it is an important planning tool for future budget development, land use planning, and town funding and purchases. The results of the survey have to matter or else the town has wasted the taxpayers’ money, time and effort. The two-year horizon is problematic because it implies that another survey will be undertaken two years from now (which is ludicrous) or that the town council WILL NOT give the survey results the importance they deserve, especially after spending about $100,000 on the effort. The wants of the residents must translate into actionable projects. Town administrators and planners cannot ignore the outcome of the townwide survey. Let’s pay attention to how taxes are spent when it comes to recognizing the wishes of the town residents. We need to hold the town councils accountable for meeting the wishes of the taxpayers.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
The writer is a past member of Charlestown’s Zoning Board of Review and a current member of the Economic Improvement Commission.
