On June 7, something occurred in Charlestown which received very little press and/or notoriety. The town budget, which had been in process for six months, passed by a majority of 86% voting to approve. This is truly an affirmation of the excellent work being done by the Budget Commission, the Town Hall staff, and all the other councils, commissions and committees who participated. It is especially appreciated that the people of Charlestown recognized the work being done on their behalf and indicated so with their vote.
It is also noteworthy that 95% of the 1,214 people who voted cast their vote by mail (as I did). I hope that vote-by-mail is here to stay. Thank you to the Board of Canvassers and all their hard work.
It is easy to take all the hard work being done at the Town Hall for granted. When you are at the Town Hall, thank the Town Hall staff for all their hard work, or send them a note or email saying so.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is the president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
