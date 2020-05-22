Charlestown’s proposed town budget was drafted through consensus among department heads and skilled and well-informed volunteers who invited public input to arrive at their recommendation. With its record of solid fiscal management, one of the lowest property-tax rates in the state, and a solid financial reserve, Charlestown is well-positioned to weather an unexpected storm. Voters are urged to show their confidence in town government by approving the proposed budget.
George Tremblay
Charlestown
The writer is a former member of the Charlestown Town Council.
