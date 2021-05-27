Charlestown has received notice from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that our town is now rated “Class 6” under the Community Rating Service. This designation will result in our residents receiving a 20% discount on flood insurance.
Charlestown is the only Class 6-rated community in all of New England. Charlestown residents were given a 15% discount under our previous rating, which was also a very high rating. Now thanks to Charlestown’s open space, regulatory standards, and the hard work of Charlestown Building Official Joseph Warner and other town staff, homeowners will receive an even deeper discount on flood insurance.
The Community Rating Service is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices that exceed the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.
In CRS communities, flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reflect the reduced flood risk resulting from the community’s efforts that address the three goals of the program:
Reducing and avoiding flood damage to insurable property;
Strengthening and supporting the insurance aspects of the National Flood Insurance Program;
Fostering comprehensive flood plain management.
Charlestown received a total of 2,394 points under the Community Rating System, with the highest points received for protected open space (932 points), higher regulatory standards (501 points), and the Charlestown Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan (200 points). CRS credit is given for communities that preserve significant portions of flood-hazard areas as open space.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
