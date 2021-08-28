As I have said before: The Charlestown Citizens Alliance does not tolerate dissent from anybody in any form, even from its own members. They don’t want the public to become aware of dissent, hear a difference of opinion, or hear an idea they don’t control. They want the public to hear only the facts according to the CCA.
The CCA has a trick for accomplishing their goal of information control. Since they have had control of the Town Council for 10 years, they accomplish this information control at the agenda-setting meetings. Though it’s not a council rule, somewhere in the past a “tradition” developed allowing the majority of councilors at the agenda-setting meeting to remove any agenda item requested by another councilor before the public can even hear about it. Since no discussion is allowed at agenda setting meetings, you never know there was an item or why it was removed, which is very convenient for the CCA. So what the CCA doesn’t want on the agenda, they vote off the agenda, since they have a majority. As a result the public never hears fresh ideas or minority opinions, only the CCA’s opinions.
At the Aug. 10 council meeting, Deb Carney tried to remove this detrimental tradition and replace it with a more formal rule in order to have the town council be more open and informative. Naturally the three CCA members of the council stonewalled the idea, since a change would be to their disadvantage.
One of their arguments was removal of an agenda item was rarely applied. It’s not a rare occasion — I know from personal experience. It is one of the reasons I resigned from the Town Council after only serving a year. During that year I tried to place three items on the agenda, and all three were voted off by all four CCA members. Two items were voted off in just one agenda-setting meeting! Even though I was a veteran and a CCA member, one of the two agenda items removed was an increase in the veteran’s exemption that I had been trying to get approved for eight months. This type of negative support convinced me it was futile to try to accomplish any beneficial changes as long as the CCA controlled the town council. Ironically, the month after I resigned, the veteran’s exemption was put on the agenda, accepted, and then right afterwards all five CCA council members approved the increase in a perfectly scripted, non-dissenting, unanimous vote! I’m sure it was no coincidence; it suddenly became a good idea since the 2018 election was coming up.
There is a simple way to create more openness — at the agenda-setting meeting, a town councilor must sponsor any agenda item, but no councilor can remove it. At the Town Council meeting the sponsor has the opportunity to inform the public why they put the item on the agenda. Even if the item goes no further, at least the public would be aware a subject had been suggested.
I believe in freedom of information, i.e. openness — let the public know what was being considered, that an effort was made. Don’t create an informational black hole. We don’t want any more scripted agendas and controlled information such as the CCA has been doing for years.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
