I am heartened by letters from writers including Jessica Purcell of Richmond and Tim Killam of Westerly who lend support to their respective school committees’ stand for diversity, equity, and inclusion for all students. School committee members, administrators, and educators locally and nationwide have been bombarded with false accusations, threats, and calls for resignation as a small contingent of loud, disgruntled persons claim that students are being harmed in some way by the promotion of historical truth, empathy and equity.
It is sad that a member of the Hopkinton Town Council, Scott Bill Hirst, has taken Ms. Purcell’s clearly written and positive letter of support for Chariho students and the adults responsible for their education and has read into it all kinds of malicious intent. He claims the letter has a “clearly leftist tilt.” He puts words in her mouth: “I assume [when Ms. Purcell says she is “pro-Chariho,” that it is a “political code” to “rubber stamp” the administration’s position.” That is one misguided assumption. What exactly is “leftist” about supporting the school district and seeking to promote diversity, equity and inclusion?
Mr. Hirst once again laments the fact that state Sen. Elaine Morgan was not included on the Chariho Anti-Racism Task Force. Criteria for consideration for being a member included: 1. Chariho district residency; and 2. representation and experience that would support creation of an inclusive education. The fact is 143 residents of the Chariho district applied for the 11 openings on the Task Force. I know personally two “left-leaning” friends who applied and were not chosen. Sen. Morgan’s history of intolerance (i.e. slamming Black Lives Matter; supporting maintaining Confederate statues on public property; seeking to discipline a middle school teacher for showing a video clip by Black journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates; making derogatory statements against Muslims and proposing keeping Syrian refugees segregated in refugee camps; suppressing her constituents’ speech by blocking them from her Facebook pages, etc.) clearly does not meet the second criterion. Fortunately, Task Force meetings are open to the public and all community members, including Sen. Morgan, are welcome to attend and participate.
I sincerely hope that supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion and being “pro-Chariho” are standards that people of every political persuasion in our school district can agree on.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
