Why should the Chariho School District begin by spending their time, effort, and funds to study the feasibility of a factory in the field for our youngest, elementary students?
Does newer and fewer make sense when the people want their neighborhood schools?
Does the promise of compensation from the state for money spent make it worth pursuing when a sense of community is something money can’t buy?
Would staff rather spend their time speculating on a huge, centralized facility of the future than on meeting the needs of our students today?
Would community volunteers prefer to spin their wheels and rubber stamp a previously determined decision or represent the interest of families who want what is best for their children?
When you look for trouble, you’re sure to find it. Just what is the motivation for the quest of a factory in the field? You don’t go looking for a tree if you only need a toothpick. We all like to dream, but no one wants to wake up to a real nightmare.
Georgia Ure
Wyoming
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.