This is in response to the letter “Chariho budget fell victim to misinformation” of Friday, May 20, by Michael Chambers of Charlestown, who is the spouse of Chariho School Committee member Doona Chambers, both of whom are aligned with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. As I recall Mr. Chambers took the time to promote the proposed Chariho budget in the pages of this newspaper. Think about that. Leaders did not make an effort to promote a proposed school budget! Where was the leadership? It did not exist! I hope the School Committee starts looking at attendance issues on the School Committee from its own members! That information can be verified!
As a political-minded person, I know voters vote for various reasons. Charlestown, least impacted by property taxes, routinely approves them. That is a historical fact. It is a fact that Charlestown tax rates are not only less than Hopkinton and Richmond but less than most municipalities in Rhode Island.
I still believe in an outside management study by a credentialed source. The School Committee could still “blow off” the report, but if presented all could see it! But considering our school budget is tens of millions of dollars and a study has not been done recently or ever, it would be money well spent. That would give all concerned unbiased or certainly less biased information. The Chariho public needs to hear and see from multiple sources and not just from the sounds and lens of the School Committee and administration at Chariho! It appears to be just a “control thing”! The “control thing” is obvious! Block even School Committee members who you don’t agree with, like former member Pastor David Stall. Prevent effective public discussion on what is taught and discussed in school by School Committee agendas.
Leadership is an interesting thing. Leaders build consensus and realize they do not hold a monopoly on information, caring, and they have a need to work with others. The Chariho School Committee needs to reflect on if they meet that standard. Thinking critically is an important matter, but includes realizing the political ideology you possess might not mesh with reality and others. One thing needs to be stated about the voters of each of the three Chariho towns. Multiple times they have elected by their vote minorities to office. That fact speaks for itself, and cannot be denied.
The Chariho School Committee and administration at the school brought the budget debacle on themselves. They need to mend fences!
In closing, I want to note Brian Stanley, who formerly was part of the school administration, a Richmond town official, and a Chariho graduate. He recently died but was committed to our region. I moved to adjourn our Hopkinton Town Council meeting in memory for him on Monday, May 16. Brian Staley “made his mark” and undeniably “will be missed”!
Those wanting to contact me can reach me at 401-677-9503, preferred,or 401-302-5972, and at scottbillhirst@gmail.com or town business only please at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
The Chariho schools and their leaders need to be held accountable!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
