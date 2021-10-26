Pastor David Stall has “political guts” and regrettably his colleagues did not respect him enough to even discuss his views on resolutions and other matters. They seem to have limited him as much as possible. The Chariho School Committee does not want open debate, but control, even if they clearly have the votes to prevail!
Pastor David Stall was treated very poorly, to say the least! However, Senator Elaine J. Morgan was stopped from being on the Chariho Anti-Racism Task Force.The leftward tilt of the Chariho School Committee is obvious. But I think it’s only fair for the Chariho School Committee to publicly take a vote on the critical race theory. Don’t avoid a vote to avoid taking a formal stand! At least as community leaders,encourage community dialogue, instead of stifling agenda items.
I agree with the title of Jessica Purcell’s letter in The Westerly Sun on Oct.18, “All in Chariho district deserve representation.”
But reading the letter she submitted she clearly has a suggested leftward tilt. I dare ask Ms. Purcell does that include Republicans and especially conservative ones? The “political left” is almost exclusively well represented on the School Committee. Ms. Purcell says “Diversity, equity and inclusion are concepts that relate to the human issue of belonging.” Ms. Purcell, are non liberals and progressives included in your definition? You say, Ms. Purcell, “unfortunately, these human concerns have had a political fire lit underneath them that are part of an agenda to destroy schools and communities.” Really, Pastor Stall leads a church that has made much progress recently! Ms. Purcell, for full disclosure, don’t you want to promote the liberal, progressive, “left-leaning” agenda?
Ms. Purcell mentions in her letter, “The School Committee needs engaged citizens who are pro-Chariho and understand the crucial role of a strong school system within our community.” Ms. Purcell is “pro-Chariho,” I assume a “political code” to “rubber stamp” the administration’s position, virtually always, on “hot-button issues”?
It will be interesting in how the Chariho School Committee vacancy selection plays out in Hopkinton. Currently the three remaining members from Hopkinton are George Abbott, Republican; Lisa Macaruso, Democrat; and Catherine Giusti, who is unaffiliated. While the Chariho Superintendent of Schools is not a partisan position, Gina Picard is a member of the North Providence School Committee and was elected unopposed as a Democrat. A reminder to Ms. Purcell, Republicans and conservatives exist locally, so deal with it!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
