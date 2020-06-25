If the Chariho School Committee’s (CSC) attorney had his way the voters would not get a chance to approve or reject the 2021 school budget this year.
Normally, the school budget vote is held in April, which was delayed due to COVID-19. Per the Chariho Act, the CSC determines the date of the vote and notifies the district towns of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton.
The Act also requires each town to hold that referendum. Even with virus concerns we had a variety of options to get it done. By mid-May, we learned the reason the CSC had not given us a date for May or early June.
Chariho’s attorney tried to get the governor, by executive order, to allow the CSC to adopt the budget without voter approval. When that didn’t work he submitted legislation that would allow the same. That also failed.
I don’t know what individual school committee members knew. I only know the CSC at its May meeting did not vote against these efforts.
Yet, the CSC chairman stated in The Westerly Sun on May 15 he supported a vote on the budget. But two weeks later, still no date. We could have had the vote the same day in each town in early June.
The effort by the CSC’s attorney to disenfranchise the voters was unacceptable. We were determined to offer a good-faith effort to comply with the spirit and letter of the Chariho Act.
Meanwhile, our council had to determine how to have a vote on its municipal budget without knowing the school budget. Would you vote for a municipal budget not knowing how high the tax rate would increase due to the school? I wouldn’t.
Our entire council agreed. Richmond has also scheduled a school vote the day before ours.
Our May 28th letter to the CSC detailed our opposition to this legislation. Also, we explained Richmond and Hopkinton had already scheduled a school vote and Charlestown was still waiting. Only after tricks failed and our letter received, did the CSC chairman responded June 3rd. They would, at their regular meeting June 16, have on the agenda a vote to re-adopt its budget and notify the towns the school vote would be June 30.
Too late, our elections were set. We also explained a June 30 vote, for a variety of fiscal mandates and constraints, would mean our town would not have a budget or tax rate July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. This would close the town down. That happened before, and we are not going to turn our town upside down because their attorney’s backroom antics failed and the CSC lacked leadership.
I think a school committee’s primary responsibility is to get a voter-approved budget. Our students’ education, teachers’ and staff paychecks, serving lunches, and graduations depend on it. This Chariho School Committee got it wrong and deserves a failing grade.
Sylvia Thompson
Hopkinton
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
