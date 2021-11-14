Leadership is an important thing. Speaking skills are important, but listening skills are important, and perhaps the most important of the two.The Chariho School Committee needs to work on all attributes. Improvement is much needed! If I was marking them generally, they would not get a high grade in any of these categories.
This past Tuesday, Nov. 10, a large number of citizens spoke during the public forum portion of the School Committee meeting.
My town council colleague from Hopkinton Mike Geary as well as myself spoke. I do want to recognize Joe Moreau, the director of public welfare in Hopkinton, who also spoke. I also want to thank Pastor David Stall for serving on the Chariho School Committee with the “cards stacked against him.” His leadership in our region will continue. Others from Hopkinton attended, including Tyler Champlin, a certified public accountant, who could have brought financial expertise to the School Committee, if he was not bypassed by our town council. I also want to recognize two from Charlestownm James Smith, longtime educator, and former School Committee member, and Kim Coulter, Charlestown farmer, and Chariho graduate, who gave hard-hitting remarks to the School Committee that needed to be made! Lastly, thanks to Chariho School Committee members George M. Abbott from Hopkinton, and Willam G. Day from Richmond, who tried to extend public comment at the meeting. While your efforts feel short, it should be noted and appreciated! Mr. Day also spoke from the podium to the Chariho School Committee, and remarks they needed to hear! He may be the longest serving School Committee member of all time!
The results of the April 2022 budget referendum will be at least in part influenced by the conduct and attitude of the administration and School Committee.
I hope the School Committee looks at my longtime goal of an outside management study of the district. We will see if that happens! I won’t bet my house on it! As Republican leader in Hopkinton, I am more than encouraged by those interested in getting involved. Those interested can contact me at chariho1971@gmail.com and 401-677-9503; it appears Republicans will have a great year next year.
Outside of school issues, I am dealing with power issues in Hopkinton, and this past Tuesday I went to Warwick and talked to three people with the public utilities commission. We have some great news that I will discuss at the town council meeting. I ask my constituents to keep in touch.
In closing, getting back to the most recent meeting of the Chariho School Committee, I challenged Linda Lyall, chairwoman, and Catherine Giusti, vice chairwoman, to a debate and discussion, with Pastor David Stall and myself, on Chariho and related matters, through “Chariho is Listening” on WBLQ Radio. I hope they are willing, and don’t avoid the challenge! If you are leaders, Ms. Lyall and Ms. Giusti, try to speak to the public outside the Chariho facility on neutral ground! Maybe outside your comfort level for each of you?
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
