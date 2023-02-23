The negative rhetoric toward the Chariho School Committee that I have read in the opinion section of this newspaper and on social media, as well as some of the comments that I have heard at School Committee budget meetings, have prompted this letter.
Historically the budget referendum loses in Hopkinton, even when it passes overall, and I worry that we are headed down that path again. I have yet to see my property taxes decline when a budget is voted down.
I have followed this open democratic budget development process closely. It appears to me, the School Committee has been transparent throughout, as they have struggled to make cuts to minimize the increase. The initial budget rollout showed us the effects of last year’s level-funded budget — a 6.64% increase to maintain the same services as last year, knowing full well that cuts would have to be made.
The School Committee has worked alongside Chariho administration and community members at four budget workshops and two regular meetings to bring the increase down to 1.45%, with none of the three district towns being “put over the property budget cap determined by the state for local municipalities,” as was stated here in a recent opinion piece.
Yet, the cries from a few loud voices to defeat the budget continue, despite this effort. I urge you to consider some additional points and weigh them against the lower taxes rhetoric that is echoing in this valley, before you cast your vote on April 4. Here are three facts that I consider to be most pertinent to this upcoming vote:
If voters decline to pass the budget and we are forced to level-fund again, it will create an even larger gap next year in the budget and may require deep cuts, including services and staff positions.
Defeating the budget year after year will result in the deterioration of our high-performing school system — academic and sports programming will be curtailed and class size will increase.
Our Hopkinton kids, who are my first priority, will be shortchanged of opportunities they now enjoy that provide them with multiple pathways to the future.
Please attend the annual budget hearing on Tuesday, March 7, to see for yourself the diligent work that has been done to bring the increase down to a level that balances well-managed and well-funded operations with attention to taxpayer burden and municipal needs. For more information from the perspective of the future of our kids and community, join the Friends of Chariho email list at yesforchariho@gmail.com.
I hope you will consider the big picture and the future impact a quality Chariho education provides our youngest residents, while also increasing value to our homes and community.
Please join me in support of the school budget with a “yes” vote on referendum day April 4.
Etta Zasloff
Hope Valley
