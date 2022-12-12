I am composing this on Saturday, Dec. 10. I plan to do one more letter before Christmas. But I want to get some things out now. I appreciate once again being on the Hopkinton Town Council for my ninth term nonconsecutive and fourth nonconsecutive as vice president. I congratulate Mike Geary on being chosen as the president. Hopkinton citizens should note that Town Council meetings are on the first and third Mondays of the month at Town Hall, but through the Zoom format participation can take place virtually. I ask citizens to pay close attention to the town’s web page for information.
The Chariho Regional School District, which Hopkinton is part of and which consumes over three-fourths of our property taxes in Hopkinton, has important dates to remember coming up. Jan. 18, 2023, is the Chariho Omnibus Meeting, where local town council members meet with the administration and School Committee and others. I am disappointed in recent years that only the school budget is discussed at this important meeting. Remember the school budget is an ongoing item at that point. In addition, even when the school budget is finally adopted, the School Committee has the power to move their line items around, which is a significant advantage they have. Voters need to remember that they only vote on the bottom line of the school budget.
I look forward to the newly elected School Committee members and what they bring to the table. I am pleased by their election. I do ask the Chariho School Committee and administration to reflect on the recent election where both Hopkinton and Richmond ousted incumbent School Committee members. In addition, they should remember Hopkinton and Richmond’s resistance to proposed school budgets for the current 2022-23 by their votes earlier this year. They need to build better bridges to our community, and these votes on proposed school budgets, in addition to School Committee elections last month, should register with them. I do hope the Chariho School Committee seriously looks at an outside management study of district operations. That outside study from an independent source could be a great tool if used wisely. It could benefit students, taxpayers and the community, as well as the School Committee and administration. Remember, the school district operates under the “maintenance of effort” rule, so school budgets cannot be reduced from the previous year unless reduction in student enrollment or nonrecurring expenses. There could be other categories in this rule, but they seem to be the main ones.
In closing, you can contact me for town business at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org or personally at scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
I note these are my views and do not necessarily reflect my other Town Council members or my fellow political party members’ views.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
