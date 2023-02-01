The Rhode Island Supreme Court is the “Court of Last Resort.” As the highest judicial body within our court system, its rulings are not subject to further review.
I learned this term in the last month after being informed that I was slated to fill a School Committee vacancy per the procedure in the Richmond Home Rule Charter that states: “If a school committee seat becomes vacant, the Town Council shall appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent election.”
Receiving 1,469 votes, I was 28 votes short of a victory in the fall of 2022. As a parent of two students, I understand my position as a partner to our school system. As a candidate, I expanded my partnership by connecting with fellow residents in Richmond. I listened to neighbors, shared my own story, and discussed my goals to prioritize students, value teachers and staff, collaborate with the community, and protect public education.
The details of the charter and my subsequent appointment were communicated to me and all involved parties by the Town Clerk. All signs pointed to my swift appointment to the seat I had campaigned for two months prior.
This changed when Councilors Mark Trimmer and Helen Sheehan requested an opinion from the town solicitor asking whether the Chariho Act or the Richmond Charter would take precedence in a legal ruling. The solicitor’s memo gave precedence to the Act, and thus, gave a quorum of the Town Council a legal loophole that empowered them to ignore the restrictions of the charter and enact their own agenda. At first I believed it was the memo which opened the door to this plan but now I believe that the door had already been opened and the solicitor was simply invited in.
In April 2016, the same solicitor stated that the Act and the charter should be enacted in tandem. The Chariho Act states that the Town Council “fill such vacancy by election by a majority vote of the town council,” and so the solicitor advised that the “Council should vote to fill the vacancy, but in the manner instructed in the charter.”
I believe this common-sense approach was the only way to represent the will of the voters and to uphold the charter. The power of the Richmond Town Council is granted through the charter, a voter-approved document that guides them in service to our town.
And yet, three of our five council members refused to follow a procedure that is congruent to the guidelines in the Chariho Act and the Richmond Home Rule Charter. They broke their oath, violated my rights, and disenfranchised all voters of Richmond. They made an unfettered appointment without any public notice to their constituents or fellow council members.
As a last resort, I have requested a legal determination from the Rhode Island Supreme Court. I believe they’ll agree that the Act and the charter should be harmonized to maintain democracy and representative government in Richmond.
Jessica Purcell
Richmond
