I attended the Jan. 24 Chariho School Committee Meeting regarding the committee vacancy, and was appalled by the nasty conduct of Attorney Anderson. Several audience members asked for Attorney Anderson’s reasoning for ignoring the School Committee’s Rules of Conduct, which states in part “School Committee requests for future agenda items or legal opinions: A majority vote of the School Committee is required. A request may also be sought during Executive Session; a majority vote of the School Committee is required.”
Attorney Anderson repeated several times, in a very condescending tone, that his reasoning for offering his opinion to the School Committee, which prompted a counter lawsuit with the Rhode Island Supreme Court, was due to “transparency.” I am still confused as to what transparency has to do with picking and choosing which school committee rules Attorney Anderson wishes to follow.
I would think that the Chariho Act, legislation governing the regional school district of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, would supersede the Richmond Home Rule Charter, despite the fact that Rhode Island home rule charters are created and voted on by individual towns and ratified by the General Assembly.
The Chariho Act states “In the event of any vacancy by death, resignation or incapacity to serve of any term of any member of said regional school district committee, the town council of the member town in which such vacancy occurs shall fill such vacancy by election by a majority vote of the town council of said town for the unexpired term of the member whose office is thus vacated.” The Richmond charter states, “If a Town Council seat or a School Committee seat becomes vacant, the Town Council shall appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent general or special election.”
One would think that the Chariho Act and the Richmond Home Rule Charter would not be in direct conflict of such an important process.
Laura Rom
Charlestown
