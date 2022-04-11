I am pleased with the defeat of the Chariho School budget. The notable fact was increased participation, and two of the towns, Hopkinton and Richmond, solidly voted against it. It appears the Charlestown no vote was higher than usual. The “Chariho Establishment,” which is the school administration and School Committee, both need to wake up! They need to not be consumed by themselves and advocate for students, and taxpayers, better. They need to reassess their political and other orientations a lot better.
Education and politics are both about lessons. Not all people agree but they should be respectful. I do not respect and hold in contempt the current Chariho School Committee, especially now collectively. They don’t lead well by example. I will long remember the treatment of Pastor Dave Stall on the School Committee with him trying to get agenda items on when he was serving there. I can list other things recently and in the past too.
I don’t recall any current School Committee member submitting a letter advocating a letter detailing their budget position. The members of the town councils seemed to mostly take “political cover” and stayed quiet, despite the fact the school budget is well over half of each town budget. I hope voters remember the school administration works for an elective School Committee. Filings are in June for the elections this year. If you want to run as a Republican contact me at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com. I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton. I ask voters to remember these things: the school district has a state maintenance of effort requirement that protects them in regard to budgeting. I still believe in an outside management study of district operations. That would benefit students and the taxpayers both by identifying better school management practices. The results would be opening up more resources for programs for students and better use of tax dollars. This has to be done by a credentialed and less-biased source. Remember the School Committee could still “blow off” any suggestions, but public relations-wise they would have some difficulty doing so.
In closing, the School Committee and school administration need an attitude adjustment! We will see if they truly learned anything.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
