As I read about studies that project that 40% of the jobs in the world will be lost to artificial intelligence in the next 15 years, I wonder how the Chariho K-12 students of today will fare. After all, children who entered kindergarten last fall will work until almost the year 2100.
I note that some candidates in last November’s election for the Chariho School Committee proposed getting back to basics, the three R’s, something that was emphasized during my K-12 years in the 1950s and 1960s. But that doesn’t cut it anymore. Kids today need to be educated for the 2050s and 2060s.
When David Dooley was president of URI (i.e. most of the last decade), he told parents of prospective students that “we educate students for jobs that don’t even exist yet”. Students learning for the future need to be taught to think critically, be creative, and work together in teams to solve problems so that they can invent the new jobs of the future. We need to support them wholeheartedly in those endeavors.
Vote “yes” on the Chariho budget on April 4.
David Bengtson
Wyoming
