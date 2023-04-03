Education is never about the money … until it is. It is the right of every taxpayer to vote the way their conscience tells them. It is not fair, though, to pretend that Chariho can exist as it does today with a level-funded budget.
I was fortunate to attend Artessy this past weekend. Celebrating our students’ creative gifts through music, art, food, cosmetology and STEM activities was energizing. Teachers, administrators and Chariho staff spent hours planning and executing a showcase of our children’s talents. They spent Saturday supporting our community, not because they had to but because they are dedicated to Chariho.
Calls for “teachers to share the (financial) burden” are wholly unfair as many Chariho teachers are local residents. Teachers, called heroes during COVID, now have been deemed “fixed assets” and drains on the taxpayers by those who want to see the budget defeated.
We all seem to be able to agree that children are stressed; mental health concerns are at an all-time high; children need support. A robust school system with high standards, adequate staffing and sports is a good place to start. A level-funded budget would see those needs unmet.
The first and foremost concern of Chariho School Committee members is the educational welfare of students. How some School Commitee members reconcile that charge while advocating to underfund our schools is astounding and disappointing.
Barry Ricci was famous for saying, “The community will decide what its schools look like.” I hope our community determines that high-quality education is important and that you vote “yes” today.
Catherine Giusti
Hopkinton
The writer is the chairperson of the Chariho School Committee.
