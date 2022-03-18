One can empathize with Louise Dinsmore of Richmond, who complains in her letter of March 16 (“Vote no on the Chariho budget on April 5”) that her taxes go up every year.
Nobody likes to pay taxes, and next to income taxes, property levies are the highest we pay.
But it does not follow that because Ms. Dinsmore feels burdened by taxes, that we should vote no on the Chariho Regional School District budget.
The problem that Ms. Dinsmore describes is more a function of the tax structure of her town of Richmond than fiscal irresponsibility on the part of the Chariho district.
The fact is that Richmond and Hopkinton have higher tax rates than Charlestown because they have less of a tax base to draw from. The tax rate in Richmond is $20.38 per $1,000 of taxable property, in Hopkinton $18.28, and in Charlestown $8.23.
With only limited commercial development, Richmond and Hopkinton lean heavily on homeowners to foot the bill of running government. Charlestown, meanwhile, enjoys one of the lowest tax rates in the state, because of the highly valued properties along its shore.
Level-funding the school district is not going to solve this problem. Ms. Dinsmore and other opponents of the budget would do better to direct their energies toward economic development and/or a commercial/residential tax differential to give homeowners a break.
Yes, Chariho’s $63 million budget will require a 2.7 percent increase in town contributions, according to the district website.
This hike is due to a number of reasons, none of them because the district sees the townspeople as “limitless ATM machines,” as Ms. Dinsmore puts it.
Like residents, the school district is facing inflation — in the costs of supplies; fuel for its buses; and utility and heating bills. It also has a number of fixed costs.
To make matters worse, the state legislature is expected to reduce the amount of school aid to Charlestown and Hopkinton.
For this reason, and enrollment, Charlestown’s proposed increase in school spending — 4.48 percent — is actually larger than those of its sister towns. Richmond would contribute 2.47 percent more and Hopkinton 3.08 percent.
These are the facts, and responsible voters will decide if these figures are reasonable.
Finally, two of Ms. Dinsmore’s points are the typical canards you hear when people don’t want to pay more taxes.
One is the percentage of the school budget: yes, in Richmond 75.4 percent of town spending goes to the schools.
This is true nationwide. Schools, because they require more employees and buildings, are always more expensive to run than municipal services.
Secondly, she maintains she would not be so upset if she were getting a “return on this investment,” which she measures by school rankings.
I find this comment to be disingenuous at best. If she were truly concerned about the quality of education in the district, she would not be framing the question as a financial one. Instead she dismisses the effect COVID may have had on testing scores and displays no curiosity about why some rankings decreased — or why the high school’s rank increased, to eighth in the state.
Ms. Dinsmore moved here six years ago, apparently having done no research on the Richmond tax rate, and because she now feels burdened by it, expects us to vote against a budget that seems to me quite reasonable given the facts.
Betty J. Cotter
Charlestown
