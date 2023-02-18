The budget has been a hot topic in the Chariho School District since the beginning of 2023. As a newly elected member of the Chariho School Committee and someone who tries to be fiscally conservative, I have spent more hours than I care to admit digging into the over 2,500 line items within the Chariho budget. I also would like to thank the School Committee for indulging me and allowing me to walk through the process I undertook to look for areas where the budget could be cut.
Since we have undertook this process, we have made substantial cuts to the superintendent’s budget, some that the administration had proposed and frankly, some that they are not happy about and disagree with; that is OK. Currently, after state aid to the member towns, the increase over the prior year budget is 1.45%. We also must remember that the budget was level-funded last year. In my opinion this is a very reasonable increase to the budget, when in fact, we know that inflation has far outpaced 1.45%. Now, there are some in the community that are not going to be on board with any increase and quite frankly, that is being very shortsighted in my opinion. Investing in the education within our district is one of the smartest things we as taxpayers can do. High quality education is an important factor to many when deciding on a place to raise a family.
However, we also need to balance that with the cost of living within our area. This is where we need our elected town councils to work to bring industry and business into our towns to help alleviate the property tax burden of their residents. Instead of screaming for an outside management study of the school district, maybe you should be putting that effort into figuring out how to attract lucrative industry and business into the towns.
The budget process within Chariho is broken. It needs to be fixed. I have already started having discussions within the School Committee on what that looks like. We need to be looking at multi-year budgets. We cannot continue to surprise our resident taxpayers with outrageous budget proposals year over year. We need to plan two or three years into the future now. We need to clue our elected officials into what the district cost to the towns is projected to be two or three years into the future to help them better budget and allocate funds within the town. This is a work in progress. The residents of Hopkinton elected me to perform a task. Putting forth the highest quality education with the smallest fiscal impact on the residents is my goal.
Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions, comments, or concerns regarding the Chariho School District. I can be reached at tyler.champlin@chariho.k12.ri.us.
Tyler Champlin
Rockville
