Last night I attended the Chariho school budget public hearing, where the members of the School Committee met to listen to the opinions of their community regarding the new budget. In the room was a very small, but extremely vocal, group of folks who happily exercised their freedom of speech to voice their displeasure. One gentleman even found it necessary to loudly taunt a lady who was speaking up in favor of the current budget. I simply could not believe it.
But I was even more concerned when one speaker cited last year’s drop in Chariho’s standardized test scores as a rationale to vote against the budget, stating that we should not support a system that was not successful. As a long-time resident of Charlestown, I was appalled by this statement. To say that Chariho is not a high-performing district based upon test scores — during a pandemic — is nothing short of absurd. That the test scores were not the highest priority of our teachers spoke not of their negligence, but rather of their deep care for the well-being of their students. I’m sure most would agree.
There are about 20 people who seem to show up regularly, wanting to ban books in our libraries, curtail emotional support for our neediest students, and give our School Committee members so much grief that it is a miracle they don’t just quit. They wear t-shirts mocking our members and denigrate them on their social media pages. These folks claim to speak for all of the over 15,000 residents of our three towns. Nothing is further from the truth.
Our School Committee needs our support. They work hard and are held to the highest standards for little compensation. Many of the items in the budget are not optional; they are mandated by higher policies and are not under the control of our committee. And regardless of one’s fiscal position, there is such a thing as simply being polite. I expect that out of my 4-year old grandson. Surely it is not too much to expect from the adults in our community.
Heidi Fee
Charlestown
