This letter is in response to the Chariho school committee meeting on Tuesday, May 12.
All three towns have always valued working together. We have such trust in Chariho because we all have a say in Chariho. The School Committee using an executive order resolution to unilaterally approve a budget is an extreme measure that takes away the rights of citizens to cast their vote — and should only be done when there are no viable alternatives.
Thankfully, we have alternatives, like using both middle school and high school gyms where we can maintain appropriate social distancing to cast our vote. I ask that residents oppose this resolution.
If we are unable to vote in a referendum, then the viable alternative would be to level fund from last year’s budget. Level-funding would mean no tax increases. I am asking residents of Charlestown, Hopkinton, and Richmond to contact their School Committee members to let them know how they feel about having a say in Chariho via having a vote in the referendum.
Elaine J. Morgan
Ashaway
The writer is the Rhode Island state representative for the 34th District.
